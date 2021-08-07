COVID-19 daily cases, positivity rate increase in Bexar County

The positivity rate went from 3.8% last week to 5.8% this week. The seven-day rolling average of cases increased to 126 new cases each day.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Metro Health said Friday there has been an increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate this week as well as an increase in cases.

The positivity rate went from 3.8% last week to 5.8% this week. The seven-day rolling average of cases increased to 126 new cases each day. That is up from a rolling average of 104 last week.

So far in the pandemic, Metro Health has reported a total of 228,638 cases and 3,635 deaths.

For context, Metro Health said the number of individuals being tested for COVID-19 has dropped by 61% in the last few weeks. A drop in the number of people being tested may affect the positivity rate.

The city is appealing for people to get vaccinated as the best way prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Given that COVID-19 is still present in our community, and we are experiencing an increase in positivity level and cases, Metro Health is encouraging individuals to get vaccinated, especially those who have not completed the vaccine series,” said Claude A. Jacob, San Antonio Metropolitan Health District Director.

The city says there are more than 100,000 Bexar County residents (9%) who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but who have not yet returned for their second dose. A person must be fully vaccinated to get full protection against the coronavirus.

Saturday, July 10, has been declared "SA Vaccine Day", and a special vaccine event will be held at the AT&T Center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.