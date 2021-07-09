You could win a 10-game Spurs season package, and get your COVID shot at this event

The Spurs food truck will also be on site.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're a Spurs fan looking to get your coronavirus vaccine, there's an event where you can get your shot and possibly win a 10-game season package.

The City of San Antonio and the Spurs Sports & Entertainment is hosting the SA Vaccine Day event between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at the AT&T Center.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg has designated July 10 as SA Vaccine Day to celebrate and thank all those who have been fully vaccinated, and to encourage people who haven’t yet received a vaccine to make the time to do so.

During the vaccine event, a 10-game Spurs season package will be given away. The Spurs food truck will also be on site, and the San Antonio Parks & Recreation Department will provide games as well as an information booth.

SS&E will also give a free voucher to a San Antonio FC soccer game to all attendees.

“As we see an increase in the number of people who are testing positive for COVID-19, we want to stress that it’s more important than ever to make sure you are fully vaccinated to avoid getting the virus and becoming seriously ill or requiring hospitalization,” said Dr. Anita Kurian, Metro Health Assistant Director of the Communicable Disease Division.

For a list of other vaccine pop-up clinics or to find a testing location, click here.