Coronavirus Tracker: Bexar Co. tallies 22 additional virus-related deaths, but hospitalizations plummet once again

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : On Thursday, 902 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 186,346. 22 new deaths were also reported, raising the local death toll to 2,387.

: On Thursday, 902 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 186,346. 22 new deaths were also reported, raising the local death toll to 2,387. Hays County : On Thursday, officials reported 64 new cases in the county and one additional COVID-related fatality. As of Thursday, there are a total of 15,858 lab-confirmed local cases, while the death toll increased to 202. Officials estimate 14,112 residents have recovered, while 1,544 are still ill with the virus.

: On Thursday, officials reported 64 new cases in the county and one additional COVID-related fatality. As of Thursday, there are a total of 15,858 lab-confirmed local cases, while the death toll increased to 202. Officials estimate 14,112 residents have recovered, while 1,544 are still ill with the virus. Comal County: On Thursday, officials reported 81 new cases and no additional COVID-related fatalities. There are a total of 8,766 cases, including 4,615 confirmed and 4,132 probable cases, while 269 county residents have died due to COVID-19 complications. The county estimates 7,871 residents have recovered, while 626 are still ill with the virus.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Thursday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported an additional 902 coronavirus cases in Bexar County, which raises the local total to 186,346 diagnoses since the pandemic began.

Nirenberg also reported one of the year's largest counts of virus-related deaths on Thursday, with 22 more fatalities coming over the last two weeks (Metro Health categorizes cases and deaths over the most recent 14 days as "new"). As of Thursday, 2,387 Bexar County residents have died from COVID-19 complications.

The county's seven-day moving average for new cases increased ever so slightly, from 884 on Wednesday to 890 on Thursday.

Despite the higher case and death totals, hospitalizations fell once again on Thursday, this time to 791. That's 64 fewer overall patients receiving treatment for their symptoms on Thursday compared to Wednesday.

Of the 791 patients, 182 are on ventilators and 316 are in intensive care; both numbers are also down from Wednesday.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 11,890 on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 8,435 new confirmed cases, 2,750 new probable cases, and a backlog of 705. More details can be found on this page.

Thursday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 2.529 million. In addition, the state's seven-day moving average for cases is down to 11,167, which is the lowest that figure has been since Dec. 4.

Meanwhile, for the second consecutive day, state health authorities reported an additional 385 deaths from coronavirus complications in Texas. In all, 39,771 Texans have died from COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment for their symptoms throughout Texas decreased by 232, to a current count of 8,933. That continues the positive downward trend for Texas that began in mid-January, and brings statewide hospitalizations down to their lowest levels since Dec. 7.

The state, meanwhile, estimates that about 2.184 million Texans have recovered, while 286,002 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

The latest update from the Texas Education Agency showed that there have been at least 162,723 cumulative cases among staff and students on Texas public school campuses through January 31. That number comprises 104,365 positive student cases and 58,358 staff cases. More information can be found here.

The TEA releases new data on school cases on Fridays.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Find a Testing Location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

San Antonio operates several no-cost testing locations, including two walk-up locations open Monday-Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.:

Cuellar Community Center

5626 San Fernando St.

San Antonio, TX 78237

Ramirez Community Center

1011 Gillette Blvd.

San Antonio, TX 78224

Additionally, Freeman Coliseum offers drive-through no-cost testing from Monday through Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. An appointment is required and can be made either online or by calling (833) 213-0643.