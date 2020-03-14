SAN ANTONIO — Editor's Note: The above video was originally published March 12.

A new case of coronavirus stemming from the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland quarantine has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control—the first among the cohort of evacuees from the Grand Princess cruise ship that arrived in San Antonio last week.

CDC officials say the individual has been taken off the Air Force base to receive treatment at a separate health care facility. This is the 12th coronavirus case in San Antonio stemming from the Lackland quarantine; there have also been two cases of travel-related coronavirus cases in the city, with the latest having been confirmed Saturday morning.

The latest reports indicate there are more than 2,200 cases of coronavirus across the U.S. There are 63 known cases in Texas.

