SAN ANTONIO — The Metropolitan Health District is investigating a second confirmed travel-related positive coronavirus (COVID-19) case in San Antonio.
The person recently traveled to Japan and had a history of underlying health issues that placed them at a higher risk for contracting the disease.
This brings the number of travel-related COVID-19 cases in San Antonio to two outside of the federal quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
The individual is receiving treatment, and this confirmed case is not a community-spread case, according to San Antonio Metro Health.
