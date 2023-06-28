‘Baby boxes’ coming to San Antonio fire stations after expansion of Baby Moses Law

Advocates say they are grateful the Safe Haven Law in Texas is being expanded to allow baby boxes to be installed at fire stations. Here’s how they work.

SAN ANTONIO — Texas’ Safe Haven Law, also known as the Baby Moses Law, was expanded thanks to Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature this month.

The update to the law will allow baby boxes to be installed at fire stations in the state. Advocates say the expansion of the law will help prevent child abuse. It will also allow parents unable to care for their child to safely give them to authorities.

“[Bexar County] we’re the highest in the state of Texas, and sometimes in the nation. And so this box will be able to help prevent some of that [child abuse],” Pamela Allen, CEO of Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach told KENS 5.

Allen says under the old law, it would require a parent to hand off their infant--who must be less than 60 days old--to a fire station staff member.

“That’s the part that became intimidating, that maybe they’ll try and talk us out of it,” Allen says the baby boxes will preserve anonymity and prevent babies from suffering horrible experiences.

According to the website Safe Haven Baby Box, over 130 surrenders have occurred due to calls to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes hotline, with many other babies surrendered since they were first installed in 2016.

“Its temperature controlled, it has latches on it, it will sound alarms and will have someone from that station respond in 2 to 3 minutes,” Allen says she met with San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood on Wednesday.

KENS reached out to the department, but they would not comment at this time.

The law goes into effect on September 1, 2023. District 10 City Councilman John Courage told KENS 5 the baby boxes will be an item in the city’s next budget.

They are looking to provide 10 to 12 newborn baby devices with an estimated cost of $250,000. Councilman Courage estimates the boxes could be installed by the end of the first quarter of 2024, if not earlier. Courage hopes that San Antonio will become the first city in Texas to install baby boxes at fire stations.

Allen says she’s looking forward to seeing the first baby boxes installed at local fire stations.