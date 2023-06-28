Uptick in Texans going to the hospital for heat-related illnesses

The symptoms of heat-exhaustion include fatigue, vomiting and a rapid heartrate.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Hospitals across Texas are seeing an uptick in patients experiencing heat-related illness.

Data from the CDC indicates there were 837 heat-related visits per 100,000 emergency department visits between June 18 and June 24. Compare that to 639 heat-related visits per 100,000 emergency departments visits during the same time frame in 2022.

“Last week, we had seen approximately 69 patients associated with heat-related illnesses and just this week since Sunday, we’ve seen 32 patients within the Baptist system,” said Dr. David Lim.

Baptist Health is among the hospital systems in the Alamo City keeping busier than normal with treating people impacted by the scorching hot temperatures.

“A post office patient that’s been outside all day, I’ve had a parking attendant patient too that had to come in due to heat exhaustion,” Lim said.

Triple-digit days have become common, especially over the past couple weeks, prompting medical professionals to remind the community about the signs to lookout when it comes to heat sickness.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include fatigue, rapid heart rate, vomiting and headaches, which can worsen to heat stroke, leading to body temperatures exceeding 105 degrees, multi-organ failure and death.

“There’s so many important individuals that are outside working doing things that need to be done. Try to find some shade, find some cool water, take that 10-15 minutes because it save you a trip to the hospital,” Lim said.

In 2022, Texas recorded 279 heat-related deaths, the most since 1999, according to Lori Keck, Frio Regional Accute Care ED and trauma nurse manager.

So far in June, Frio Regional’s emergency department in Pearsall has reported 35 visits from a multitude of heat-linked illnesses, such as heat exhaustion, dehydration and rhabdomyolysis. Keck is urges everyone to be extra vigilant when dealing with the blazing hot temperatures.

“With temperatures reaching 110-115 degrees in our area, it is also very important to make sure kids or pets are not left alone in your vehicle. Interior temperatures of cars can reach up to 160 degrees, rapidly causing their bodies to overheat,” Keck said.

Methodist Healthcare is also experiencing an increase in patients with heat sickness. Dr. Kenneth Nugent stressed how older adults, children and people with existing health issues are most prone to experiencing detrimental effects from the scorching conditions.

“For heat stroke the mortality of that illness can be as high as 30%. They can be in the hospital for a long period of time, days to weeks,” Nugent said. “If you’re ever worried about anyone, if you’re worried about how you’re feeling, I always tell my patients if there is any concern just to call 911.”