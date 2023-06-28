New physical therapy health center opens in south San Antonio

"This means the residents of the south side do not have to travel across town," the District 3 rep said. "They can come around the block to get treatment."

SAN ANTONIO — There was a lively celebration in south San Antonio Wednesday as a brand new physical therapy health center opened on Pleasanton Road.

Leaders there say the new facility is proof positive that their community is vibrant and focused on a healthy future.

District 3 City Council Representative Phyllis Viagran called the addition a perfect prescription to keep people healthy in their very own neighborhood.

"This means the residents of the south side do not have to travel across town," she said. "They can come around the block to get treatment."

Dr. Tom Gonzaba of the Gonzaba Medical Group said managing the health care needs of a stable but aging neighborhood is challenging.

"Physical activity and movement is critical to maintaining health and wellness. One of the things I tell patients all the time is the movement is the medicine," Gonzaba said.

Gonzaba said the state of the art facility will help people be healthier, longer.

“As people age, health and health care become more complicated and it's not just a doctor visit or prescription medication, it's physical activity,” Gonzaba said.

In a legacy neighborhood of long-time residents who want to age in place, the President of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said people will welcome the new addition.

"The south side truly has its own spirit and part of that is medical care, so this is weaving into that fabric of our community," Marina Gonzales said.

Many were worried about a healthcare desert in the area when the Texas Vista Hospital closed last month after nearly 40 years of service.

This physical therapy center, which is part of a campus offering many more services, is a big step in the right direction.

“It is our mission to better serve this type of demographic where you have a lot of patients that are elderly, with chronic conditions," Francisco Gonzaba said.

"Really they need a comprehensive health care model that includes not just primary care, but physical therapy, urgent care, radiology and all services managed under one roof and that's how you really move the needle to better care outcomes.”