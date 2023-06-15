Places for San Antonians to cool off in this summer

Temperatures are rising and the sun is beating down hard, which means only one thing: It's time to grab the family, towels and sunscreen, and hit the water.

SAN ANTONIO — NBA Draft excitement, families planning their Hill Country daytrips, bluebonnets blooming—all signs that summer is right around the corner in San Antonio.

Of course, the most intense sign is this week's intense heat. While San Antonio has yet to record its first 100-degree day of the year, high humidity levels are making the sun beat down all the harder, making the prospect of dipping into a pool or grabbing your float before hitting Guadalupe River sound all the sweeter.

Take a look below to find a list of places to splash around, float down or take a refreshing dip in the San Antonio metro as summer temps bear down.

City of San Antonio outdoor pools

Pools at the below locations will open for the year on June 17, and are free for the public. All pools are open six days out of the week. Scroll below the list to see which pool is closest to you.

Cassiano (1440 South Zarzamora) Open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. / Closed on Wednesdays

Concepcion (600 East Theo) Open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. / Closed on Thursdays

Cuellar (502 Southwest 36th St.) Open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. / Closed on Wednesdays

Dellview (500 Basswood) Open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. / Closed on Wednesdays

Elmendorf (235 Shore Dr.) Open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. / Closed on Mondays

Fairchild (1214 East Crockett) Open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. / Closed on Wednesdays

Garza (5800 Hemphill) Open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. / Closed on Thursdays

Heritage (1423 South Ellison Dr.) Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. / Closed on Wednesdays

Kennedy (3299 Southwest 28th St.) Open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. / Closed on Tuesdays

Kingsborough (350 Felps Blvd.) Open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. / Closed on Mondays

Lady Bird Johnson (10700 Nacogdoches Road) Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. / Closed on Tuesdays

Lincoln (2803 East Commerce) Open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. / Closed on Mondays

Monterrey (5919 West Commerce) Open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. / Closed on Tuesdays

New Territories (9023 Bowen) Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. / Closed on Thursdays

Normoyle (700 Culberson) Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. / Closed on Thursdays

San Pedro (2200 North Flores) Open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. / Closed on Tuesdays

Southcross (803 West Southcross) Open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. / Closed on Mondays

Southside Lions (3100 Hiawatha) Open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. / Closed on Wednesdays

Spring Time (6571 Spring Time) Open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. / Closed on Thursdays

Sunset Hills (103 Chesswood) Open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. / Closed on Mondays

Ward (435 East Sunshine) Open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. / Closed on Tuesdays

Westwood (7627 West Military) Open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. / Closed on Tuesdays

Woodlawn (221 Alexander Ave.) Lap swim from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., open swim from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. / Closed on Mondays



City of San Antonio splash pads

Splash pads typically operate until October, and are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Benavides Park (1500 Saltillo St.)

Elmendorf Lake Park (3700 West Commerce St.)

Hemisfair (434 South Alamo)

Joe Ward Park (435 East Sunshine Dr.)

Lincoln Park (2915 East Commerce St.)

Martin Luther King Park (3503 Martin Luther King Dr.)

Pearsall Park (5102 Old Pearsall Road)

City of San Antonio Natatorium

Located at 1430 West Cesar Chavez, the city natatorium is open year-round, but has a set summer schedule for visiting swimmers.

Lap swim (reserved for those 18 and older) operates from 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Open swim for all ages operates from noon to 6:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Admission prices can be found here.

Hill Country tubing

Of course, one of South Texans' favorite places to flock to when the weather gets hot are the Comal and Guadalupe rivers. Generations of visitors have enjoyed floating on the rivers on a sunny afternoon – the Guadalupe is known for being the more turbulent of the two – but there are some things for visitors to remember.

First off, there are some items prohibited in order to keep the rivers clean in New Braunfels; those include aluminum cans, foam or paper cups, disposable baggies and plastic bottles. Instead, visitors are encouraged to bring reusable bottles, coolers and containers.

Life jackets are also recommended for young or inexperienced swimmers; they're available to be rented out. Jumping is prohibited, as it loud music and jumping from bridges, trees or dams into the Comal River.

Tube rental, shuttle service and other fees typically come out to somewhere between $15 and $22, according to the City of New Braunfels. Visit this page for where to rent equipment for the Comal River, and this page for equipment rental before dipping into the Guadalupe River.

Maybe most importantly: Don't forget the sunscreen, hats, drinking water and proper footwear.

Other local water attractions

San Antonio Aquatica

Located on the far west side, Aquatica provides various water rides, lazy rivers and wave pools for families to soak in.

Aquatica is open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week until late August, at which point it transitions to a weekend schedule. Single-day tickets start at $40, with multiday packages and season passes also available.

No outside food or drinks is allowed, but visitors can bring an empty bottle to fill up once inside.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

Six Flags' revamped water park is welcoming families to a handful of new attractions for the 2023 season, as well as dozens of new picnic tables and several cabanas. That's in addition to its huge slides, water rides and various wave pools.