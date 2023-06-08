Keepin' it Cool: Celebrating 100 years of Texas Parks with summer photo contest

Celebrate Texas State Parks with your best pictures and you could win a State Parks Pass, $100 H-E-B gift card and more!

TEXAS, USA — Texas Parks and Wildlife wants to see where you go to beat the heat of a Texas summer. There are literally thousands of lakes, rivers, beaches and other waterways that folks flock to when the thermometer is on the rise.

Where do you and your family go stay cool?

Share a photo of your favorite watering hole and you could win a state park pass, an H-E-B gift card and more.

Just enter here for your chance to win or tag your pictures on social media #TexasStateParks and #TexasParks100. (Your social media account privacy settings may affect entries.)

Photos must be taken at a Texas State Park or Natural Area.

Must be uploaded to the “Texas State Parks Photo Contest” contest page, or tagged in Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #TexasStateParks and #TexasParks100, between January 1, 2023 and November 27, 2023 (11:59 PM CST). Note that an individual’s social media account privacy settings may affect entries.

Make sure to let them know if you want your photo to have a courtesy

You can enter more than one photo

There are more events planned almost every weekend all summer long.

Click here to see more ways to celebrate 100 years of state parks in Texas.

So head outdoors and see what the Lone Star State has to offer you! What are you waiting for?

