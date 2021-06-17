Estimated $200,000 in damage caused after semi carrying limes catches on fire

The semi was carrying a full load of limes. No injuries were reported.

SAN ANTONIO — A semi full of limes caught on fire Wednesday night, police say.

Around 10 p.m. the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department responded to the I-10 access road and Pfiel Road to a reported vehicle fire.

When crews arrived, the semi was fully engulfed in flames.

Officials said the driver told them he was driving when he noticed smoke coming from the back of the trailer.

The driver was able to get off of I-10 and unhook his trailer before fully burned.

The fire department said they think the fire was caused by brake malfunction, which causes brakes to overheat and catch fire.