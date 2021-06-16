Two women hospitalized after man shoots them inside Pearsall business

The man then shot and killed himself at a nearby business.

PEARSALL, Texas — Two women were taken to a hospital after a man shot them inside a downtown Pearsall business, the Frio County Sherriff's Office says.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the corner of Oak Street and East San Marcos.

Authorities said the victims, an estranged wife of the suspect and a relative, walked into the downtown business. Shortly after entering, the suspect, who has not been publicly identified, walked inside and shot both women.

Their conditions are unknown at this time, but they were taken to Frio Regional Hospital. The man then shot and killed himself at a nearby business.

The Pearsall Police Department recovered the weapon and authorities are investigating. Nearby establishments went into lockdown following the incident, but authorities "do not believe there is any current danger to the public."

See the full Facebook post here: