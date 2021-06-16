Family of man who was killed at bus stop remembers him as 'extraordinary person'

Robert Nuñez is remembered as an extraordinary person who was loved and admired by his close-knit family.

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 spoke with the family of 54-year-old Robert Nuñez who was killed in a Tuesday afternoon accident at a northwest-side bus stop.

“The gentleman that was sitting on the bench, turned to me and asked me a question,” one of the witnesses to Tuesday’s crash at a VIA bus stop said, recalling her brief conversation with Nuñez.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, was one of the last people to see Nuñez alive.

“I heard the impact ‘BOOM,’” the woman said. “I looked up and turned to see, and I saw the black truck heading towards our direction.”

Police say the man driving the truck veered into oncoming traffic and ended up crashing into the bus stop. He was reportedly trying to get to a clinic for help with an injury when he passed out at the wheel. Nuñez had been near the bus stop on Vance Jackson Road on his way to dinner.

“When I got up, I heard the man moaning that was at the bus stop,” the woman said. “He had gotten hit and he was pinned up against the black truck.”

First responders rushed Nuñez to University Hospital. His condition worsened over the next several hours, and he eventually passed away at 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

KENS 5 spoke with Nuñez’s sister who provided pictures and details about his life. She said the Colorado native was a hometown star boxer who had once been on track to go to the Olympics before his career was cut short due to a stroke caused by a head injury.

She described him as an extraordinary person, and was a loved and admired member of a close-knit family.

Though in mourning herself, she wished to extend her compassion to all involved. She said her prayers are with the driver of the truck and his family.