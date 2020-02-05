SAN ANTONIO — With in-person graduations on hold due to coronavirus, San Antonio's high school seniors got a virtual celebration of their accomplishments.

Officials say that over 7,000 students, family members, community leaders and non-profits joined a Virtual College Signing Day stream on Friday night. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg made an appearance, as did former mayor and presidential candidate Julián Castro.

The event also featured performances from college-bound students and giveaways, including Whataburger for a year.

