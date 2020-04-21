They always call it the best years of your life. High school marks your final moments of adolescence. But there's no club or class council to tell you what to do when high school is ripped from you.



"Getting a prom, walking the graduation stage," are all things Elizabeth Hernandez a high school senior may never get to do.

"I just feel like I'm being stripped away of everything," Brian Richards, another Earl Warren High School senior added.



Both Richards and Hernandez may never get those final senior year moments but the two seniors have something else to look forward to.



"I'm excited to have a roommate," Hernandez said.

"I'm so invested and looking forward to college," Richards continued.



Universities across the country are hoping to add a few people to that excitement; because of so many testing cancellations, dozens of schools are waiving SAT and ACT scores for acceptance.



The list includes Schreiner University in Kerrville and St Mary's University in San Antonio.



"There are more ways to measure a student's worth than just the test scores," Rosalind Alderman, the Vice Provost for Enrollment Management for St Mary's said.



"We're really hoping to help students and ease that burden of, 'what do I now' when there's such uncertainty being able to take one of these tests."

It's a decision that comes with mixed emotions from soon-to-be college students.

"I would probably feel more relieved," Hernandez said.



"But at the same time, I know a lot of people did work really hard including me to get where we are right now," Richards added.



A bittersweet feeling these seniors wrestle with as they close this chapter of unprecedented times.