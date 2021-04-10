Texas schools reporting more COVID-19 cases in two months than in the 2020-2021 school year; how San Antonio Schools compare

The districts in our area with the highest cumulative student cases include North East ISD, Northside ISD and Comal ISD.

SAN ANTONIO — It’s been a few months since students in Texas returned to school, but the subject of coronavirus remains.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, in two months, there have been more than 172,275 coronavirus cases reported amongst students in Texas. That's more than the entire 2020-2021 school year.

Aubrey Chancellor, spokesperson for North East ISD, said they have seen a similar trend.

"Because most school districts in the state now are just in-person learning, the numbers are going to be vastly different for that," Chancellor said.

Chancellor said the inability to impose mask mandates may also be a factor.

"There are some things that are just simply beyond our control that we have not been able to implement this school year. But everything else largely has remained the same," Chancellor said.

North East ISD ranks seventh in total student cases statewide with 2,086 cases as of Sept. 26 with 163 new cases, according to data from the state.

Northside ISD has had a total of 1,628 cases with 194 new cases as of the same time period and Comal ISD has had 1,522 total cases with 150 new cases.

Still, cases among all three districts are declining.

Northside released a in a statement, stating "over the past several weeks we have seen the number of confirmed COVID cases decreasing in our district. We are confident that safety protocols put in place early have contributed to the improving metrics and decreasing number of confirmed cases."

Chancellor said state data may still be inaccurate, so it’s best to visit your child's district website for the most accurate information.

Comal ISD did not respond to a request for comment.