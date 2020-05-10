TeachersCan: St. James principal shining a light amid darkness of pandemic

Dr. Jennifer Grenardo, known as "Dr. G." to her students, is known to go above and beyond, both inside and outside the school's walls.

SAN ANTONIO — As World Teachers’ Day approaches, KENS 5 wants to show local teachers that they are supported and appreciated now more than ever before.

So, we're highlighting a few teachers in the San Antonio area who have shined during some of the pandemic's darkest moments.

St. James Catholic School Principal Dr. Jennifer Grenardo, known as "Dr. G." to her students, is known to go above and beyond, both inside and outside the school's walls.

Most days, she’s up before the sun, and "principal" is just one of the many titles she’s worn this year.

“I really like to be hands on. I like to be in the trenches, and it really was an opportunity for me to see the joy, and be reminded what this is all about,” Dr. Grenardo said.

When she isn’t directing morning traffic, enforcing strict health and safety guidelines, or recording the daily morning memo, Dr. Grenardo is back in the classroom.

“It has been interesting having to balance all of that because we have to make sure that our students here at school are spaced appropriately, their hands are sanitized,” she said.

Grenardo hopes this willingness to go above and beyond shows her teachers and most importantly, her students, that nothing is too big to overcome. Not even a global pandemic.

“Because our teachers are so positive, because they’re so caring, students can come back to a learning environment because they don’t feel scared, because they feel safe and because they know they are loved,” she said.