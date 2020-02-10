TeachersCan: Texas to honor educators with statewide show of light blue for World Teachers' Day

TEXAS, USA — World Teachers' Day is coming up Monday, October 5, and cities across Texas are preparing to mark the day with light blue signs of support.
Businesses, organizations, municipalities and community members across Texas are encouraged to celebrate World Teachers’ Day with a statewide show of light blue – the official color of education.
The “show of blue” will include trees wrapped in light blue ribbons and buildings and landscaping illuminated in light blue lighting.
The lighting displays will begin Monday at 5 p.m. as part of #TeachersCan, a statewide movement led by teachers and supported by more than 125 partnering businesses and organizations committed to elevating the teaching profession and honoring the critical role teachers play in the success of Texas.
All Texas businesses, organizations, municipalities and community members are encouraged to participate. Here are some lighting displays that have been announced:
Austin
- City Hall
- Long Center for the Performing Arts
Boerne
- City of Boerne
Brownsville
- City of Brownsville
Canyon
- West Texas A&M University
College Station
- Texas A&M University
Commerce
- Texas A&M University - Commerce
Corpus Christi
- Harbor Bridge
- Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi
Dallas
- Bank of America Plaza
- Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
- Klyde Warren Park
- KPMG Plaza
- 1900 Pearl Street
- Victory Park
Galveston
- City of Galveston
- Texas A&M University - Galveston
Harlingen
- City of Harlingen
Houston
- Bridges on 59
- Houston City Hall
- NRG Stadium
Johnson City
- City of Johnson City
Killeen
- Texas A&M University - Central Texas
Kingsville
- Texas A&M University Kingsville
Laredo
- Texas A&M International University
Prairie View
- Prairie View A&M University
San Antonio
- Alamodome
- Empire Theater
- Frost Bank Tower
- Hemisfair Park
- Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center
- Jefferson High School
- Majestic Theater
- Old Frost Bank Tower
- Pearl
- Quarry Market
- San Antonio Zoo
- Texas A&M University - San Antonio
- Tobin Center
- Tower of the Americas
- Trinity University
Stephenville
- Tarleton State University
Texarkana
- Texas A&M University - Texarkana
