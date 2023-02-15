Students at Gonzales High School evacuated due to bomb threat; two students detained

All students are safe and the district is working with the local police department on the issue.

GONZALES, Texas — Gonzales ISD said Wednesday it evacuated the high school over a possible bomb threat, and two students were detained for questioning.

The district said at approximately 12:15 p.m., GISD police began investigating the safety concern at Gonzales High School. Police evacuated students a precaution to Apache field.

The district also sent buses and asked parents to take their ID and pick up their students directly from the field.

In a release Wednesday afternoon, the district said that a teacher overheard students discussing a possible threat. 10 different agencies responded and cleared the school.

All students are safe and the district is working with the local police department on the issue.

"Two GHS students have been detained and are being interviewed by Gonzales Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety," the district said.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

