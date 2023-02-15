Students at Gonzales High School evacuated due to bomb threat; two students detained

GONZALES, Texas — Gonzales ISD said Wednesday it evacuated the high school over a possible bomb threat, and two students were detained for questioning.
The district said at approximately 12:15 p.m., GISD police began investigating the safety concern at Gonzales High School. Police evacuated students a precaution to Apache field.
The district also sent buses and asked parents to take their ID and pick up their students directly from the field.
In a release Wednesday afternoon, the district said that a teacher overheard students discussing a possible threat. 10 different agencies responded and cleared the school.
All students are safe and the district is working with the local police department on the issue.
"Two GHS students have been detained and are being interviewed by Gonzales Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety," the district said.
This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.
Learn more about KENS 5:
Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.
KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.
Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.
Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.
You can find KENS 5 in more places than ever before, including KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app, the KENS 5 YouTube channel, KENS 5's Roku and Fire TV apps, and across social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more!
Want to get in touch with someone at KENS 5? You can send a message using our Contacts page or email one of our team members.