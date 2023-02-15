Two new officers hired for Uvalde CISD; plans being made to commemorate one-year anniversary of tragedy

Interim Superintendent Gary Patterson shared the updates in a video on Twitter Tuesday evening.

UVALDE, Texas — The interim superintendent for Uvalde CISD says the district is adding to its police force.

They've also started making plans to mark one year since the tragedy at Robb Elementary.

A Board Meeting Report from Interim Superintendent Mr. Patterson.

He says the district has hired two new officers.

Pedro Huizar and Melissa Castenada were introduced at Monday night's school board meeting.

Huizar is coming from the Sabinal Police Department. He has family in Uvalde and his children are in Uvalde CISD.

Castaneda comes to the district after previously serving with law enforcement agencies in Tucson and Killeen.

She says she's moving back to the area to be closer to family.

Patterson says the officers have already been walking campuses and meeting with everyone.

Back in October, the district suspended its entire police force over criticism of it's handling of the shooting at Robb Elementary.

Patterson also announced plans to observe the one year anniversary of the shooting on May 24.

Uvalde CISD is expecting more visitors around this time and extra media attention, so the district is cancelling school around the anniversary.

The last day of class for students will be on May 22.

The district will be closed on May 23, 24 and 25.

Staff will return on May 26 and then graduation will be that Friday night.

It's been an unthinkable year for that community.