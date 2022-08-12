Southside ISD's Heritage Elementary jumps from F to A-rating in three years

Heritage Elementary, meanwhile, jumped to an A-rating after scoring an F-grade just a few years ago.

SAN ANTONIO — After notching consecutive C-ratings in the last few years, Southside ISD is kicking off 2022-'23 as a B-rated district.

The district, which services about 6,000 students, made the announcement online Friday afternoon, adding that Heritage Elementary School – which received an F-rating in 2019, the last time ratings were determined before a pandemic hiatus – jumped to an A-grade distinction.

The other six campuses all received B-ratings. And four of the schools – Heritage, Gallardo Elementary, Losoya Middle and Matthey Middle – received distinctions in at least five specific areas. For Heritage, those were math science, post-secondary readiness, academic growth and closing the gaps.

"Staff and students have been celebrating their hard work all over the district," the district's Friday announcement reads. "Let’s keep soaring to excellence."

Congratulations Cardinals!!!! It's official Southside ISD is officially a B rated district! Six of our campuses were given B ratings and Heritage Elementary was rated an A. We are so proud of our Cardinal Students and Staff! https://t.co/AIjEev2jWd — Southside ISD (@southsideisd) August 12, 2022

Official ratings were not handed out in 2020 nor 2021 due to COVID-19. The C-ratings came in 2018 and 2019, and, before that, SISD generally "met standards" for five straight years, according to the TEA.

The agency's full 2022 report is expected to be released on Monday.

The district welcomed its students back on Thursday, and says it was paying new teachers more than any other San Antonio district in efforts to cut down on a shortage of instructors plaguing Texas.

