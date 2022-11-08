Southside ISD welcomes students back Thursday

The district says they have a lot to look forward to for the 2022-2023 school year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The Southside ISD is getting ready to welcome thousands of kids back to campus Thursday morning.

The district says students have a lot to look forward to this year.

Southside ISD says they’re making significant academic progress.

At Heritage Elementary, they’re expecting an a rating based on STAAR test scores, but back in 2019, they made an ‘F’ rating.

The district as a whole is expected to receive a "B" rating from the TEA, up from a "C" in previous years.

Southside ISD also says while many districts are losing kids, their district is getting bigger.

They’re close to having more than 6,000 students in the district.

As far as safety goes, the district has officers at all campuses.

The district requires that all doors stay locked at all times, and they check doors regularly.

They’ve also started a dress code, requiring students to wear red, black or white shirts and they can only carry mesh or clear backpacks.

Finally, the district says they’re now the highest paying district out of all 17 districts in San Antonio.

Starting teachers can expect $59,000 on top of a $3,000 bonus.

The first bell rings at 7:15 a.m.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.