Free lunches for all NEISD students in 2021-2022 school year, district says

North East Independent School District is joining other local districts in offering free lunch to all students in the 2021-2022 school year. The district announced the news Wednesday in a post on Facebook.

NEISD, the second-largest school district in the San Antonio-area, said typically students have to meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals, but that's changing.

"Thanks to a waiver from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the District is able to extend our no-cost meals through the end of this school year," the post said.

Comal ISD and SAISD already began offering free lunches to students with no applications required. Edgewood ISD also reached out to KENS 5 to confirm that district will be offering free meals as well.