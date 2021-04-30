NEISD to no longer require clear backpacks on middle, high school campuses

The district began requiring clear backpacks at middle school and high school campuses in 2018.

SAN ANTONIO — The Northeast Independent School District posted on Facebook that they will no longer require clear backpacks for students at their middle school and high school campuses.

However, the district says the clear bag policy for events will remain.

The video and written post by NEISD Superintendent Dr. Sean Maika explains the reason behind the change, stating that the policy started as an overall safety strategy. But, the clear backpacks have not been "as durable as anticipated."

The district began requiring clear backpacks at middle school and high school campuses in 2018. Since then, the post says safety and security measures have greatly improved. They cite extra security measures, mental health resources and a partnership with the San Antonio Police Department.

You can read the full post below, or click here to see the post on the district's Facebook page:

Graduation is just one month away, and we’re entering the home stretch of our school year. As things begin to wind down, I want to update you on a decision that will impact middle school and high school students in August.

During the 2021–2022 school year, North East ISD will no longer require clear backpacks for students at our middle and high school campuses. However, our clear bag policy for events will remain the same.

I want to explain why we’re making this change now at our campuses.

Clear backpacks were never meant to be the single solution to school safety, but one part of an overall strategy. As a parent myself, I understand that clear backpacks weren’t as durable as anticipated.

In 2018, we began to require clear backpacks at our middle school and high school campuses. Since then, our safety and security measures have greatly improved.

Our exterior doors are now locked on every campus during school hours. Visitors cannot enter schools without being acknowledged on a camera system and buzzed in by office staff. Most of our campuses are equipped with secure entry vestibules – another barrier to keep students safe until visitors can be safely checked in before proceeding further into the building.

In addition, all middle schools and high schools have perimeter fencing, complete with gates that remain locked from the outside. And, of course, we have North East Police Officers stationed at secondary schools and patrolling all of our campuses throughout the day.

Our District has also placed greater importance on preventative safety measures by focusing on reporting security concerns and addressing mental wellness.

We have expanded the North East Tip Line so students and parents can report a wider variety of safety concerns directly to staff who can help, whether that be a school counselor or our police department. Additionally, the District works closely with a company that monitors social media posts for possible threats.

The mental health of our students and staff comes first. We have added a “Contact a Counselor” access point on our campus web pages and implemented a counselor support line so that families can easily reach out for help. Every middle and high school campus also has a STAN counselor who is specially trained to help students who need extra counseling and support with complex challenges.

We have numerous relationships with outside groups to support mental wellness, like our partnership with UT Health to provide free short-term counseling virtually through a secure network. The secure network is called the Texas Child Health Access Through Telemedicine, or TCHATT. This service connects students with mental health care services in a private environment on campus or in your home.

We also partner with SAPD on the “Handle with Care” program to ensure that students who experience traumatic events are supported when they return to campus. The program ensures that school staff is prepared to provide appropriate interventions to children who need them.

I appreciate your partnership as we continue to explore and implement best practices for safety, security and mental wellness based on the latest research. We heard your frustrations about the durability of the clear backpacks and will continue to listen to your concerns and ideas. Beginning next school year, students can return to traditional backpacks and bags on campus.

Thank you for your patience and support.

I’ll see you around the District.

North East ISD - Office of the Superintendent