NEISD releases list of books updated or replaced after review for appropriate content

SAN ANTONIO — North East Independent School District in San Antonio has released the results of a review of more than 400 books from campus libraries.

The results were posted on the district's website and specify which books remained on the shelf and which were "updated," meaning they were removed or replaced with a newer version or a different book on the same topic.

This comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked education leaders to investigate whether pornography or sexual content in literature was available in public schools. State Rep. Matt Krause also released a list of 850 books, hoping to find out whether any of the titles – mostly about race and sexuality -- are in Texas public schools. Many of the books reviewed by NEISD appear to be from Krause's list.

The list shows 110 books were "updated" or removed by the district. The rationale given for the action includes "superseded by newer edition or more recently published book on the same subject," "poor professional reviews," "outdated content" or "lack of reviews."

Some of the removed books include popular titles such as "The Cider House Rules" and "V for Vendetta," as well as books on topics including LGBTQ issues, abortion and dating.

Six books were moved from a middle school library to a high school library and five books were moved from an elementary school to a middle school. The rest of the books are marked as "Remained," meaning they were left on the shelf.

The district says the recommendations were "based solely on professional journals" with a final decision and review made by campus librarians.