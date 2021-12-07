Hundreds of books at NEISD libraries reviewed for appropriate content

Texas Governor Greg Abbott asked education leaders to investigate what pornography may be available in public schools.

SAN ANTONIO — The North East Independent School District has been in the process of reviewing books across the district after State Representative Matt Krause released a list of 850 books, hoping to find out if any of the 850 titles – mostly about race and sexuality -- are in Texas public schools.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott asked education leaders to investigate what pornography may be available in public schools. He didn’t clarify what he considers to be pornography.

The district said they had 414 of those books in the libraries. "Most of those are appropriate and will stay on our library shelves as is, however, some may contain content that needs further review to ensure the books are accessible based on age appropriateness," they said.

They also told KENS 5 it's "not about politics or censorship, but rather about ensuring that parents choose what is appropriate for their minor children."

The district reportedly asked their staff to review books from the list to make sure they did not have "obscene or vulgar material in them."

Moving forward, NEISD is forming a book review committee to determine what books may need to go in a separate section of the library.

"In addition, we are adding an electronic tool that parents can access to see which library books are being checked out by their children," they said.

Information about that tool will reportedly be sent to parents. More than 100 of these books have already been deemed as age appropriate.