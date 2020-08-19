NEISD trains long-term substitutes to help with extended leave related to pandemic

Officials said they've trained 27 long-term substitutes as new teachers. They're up to speed with how the district is teaching students online.

SAN ANTONIO — North East ISD has planned ahead for issues that may come up because of the pandemic. Even with virtual learning, district leaders expect teachers to take more extended leave this year if they or their loved ones get sick.

Director of Communications Aubrey Chancellor said they've trained 27 long-term substitutes as new teachers. They're up to speed with how the district is teaching students online.

"If a student's teacher goes out, we want someone to be able to step in and not miss a beat, that's the most important thing," Chancellor said. "There are so many changes this year, they don't need just one more something to deal with.

Long-term substitutes will take over when a teacher is out for a few weeks or longer at a time. Short-term substitutes will be used when a teacher is out for a day or two at a time.

"If a teacher gets a positive diagnosis or even just has to be quarantined due to exposure, we knew that would be something we would likely be dealing with the majority of the year," Chancellor said. "We wanted to be prepared for that. We wanted to make sure that if one of our teachers goes out, our students are still getting exactly what they need."

Allison Adams is a long-term substitute filling-in for a teacher at Huebner Elementary School. She welcomed a group of second graders back virtually on Monday.

"I went home and I literally could not stop talking about my class and their different personalities," Adams said. "Today, they wanted to see the classroom, so I showed them around and they were like, 'wow we have lots of books!'"

Adams doesn't know how long she'll be with this class, but she's glad she can give them some consistency.

"It helps their development. They're getting in the routine of being in a 'classroom' and being with the same person," Adams said. "I actually had a student tell me today, 'Ms. Adams, I wish you were my teacher for the whole year because I'm getting to know you and I like you.'"

Whether it's for a few weeks or for the rest of the year, Adams plans to give them her all to make their time together count.

"Whatever they need, I will be here," Adams said.