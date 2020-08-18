SAISD says November billion dollar bond proposal will not increase tax rates

A $1.2 billion-dollar bond would go to school renovations, and a $90 million-dollar bond would go to technology improvements.

SAN ANTONIO — This November some San Antonians will not only be voting for their favorite presidential candidate, but on two new school bonds as well.

“There’s been a lot of development in our community, so our tax base has risen and now we have the ability if the voters approve to be able to make necessary renovations at our schools,” San Antonio Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Pedro Martinez said.

One of the bonds will the be biggest the San Antonio Independent School District has ever proposed.

The first is a $1.2 billion-dollar bond that’ll go to school renovations. The second is a $90 million-dollar bond that’ll go to technology improvements, but Dr. Martinez says it will cost tax payers no extra money.

“Tax rates will not be affected by either of the ballot questions, but what’s going to be confusing is by law in the ballot question the words will say this a tax increase even though it’s not going to be,” Dr. Martinez said.

Dr. Martinez says its money the district desperately needs, he says many of the building have infrastructure that’s over 30 years old.

“Imagine if we had the resources for brand new systems, the amount of money we would save. Right now, we’re having to replace parts we have to make ourselves because the parts are so old,” Dr. Martinez said.

The superintendent says if approved by voters in November, the more than 30 projects they have planned will be completed in four to six years. Dr. Martinez says once finished, another bond could be on the way.