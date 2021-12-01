'Fast track to excellence': UTSA reaches Tier One status

One key to UTSA's receipt of Tier One status was the growing number of doctoral degrees awarded.

SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio achieved R1 Classification ("very high research activity") sometimes referred to as Tier One or Top Tier status announced today by a UTSA press release.

UTSA says, the Tier One classification is a significant milestone in their strategic vision to become a model for student success and a great public university.

“From the moment it was founded just more than 50 years ago, UTSA has been on the fast track to excellence. For a university this young to have achieved so much so quickly speaks to great leadership, quality faculty and a broad community of supporters who all share a vision for a forward-thinking university that values innovative research and all the good that comes from it,” UT System Chancellor, James B. Milliken said.

One key to UTSA's receipt of Tier One status was the growing number of doctoral degrees awarded. Between fall 2017 and fall 2021, UTSA's doctoral enrollment increased by nearly 20 percent with 153 doctoral degrees granted in 2020.

“There is tremendous excitement across UTSA, knowing that R1 will bring new research and career development opportunities to graduate students, faculty and alumni,” said Ambika Mathur, UTSA vice provost of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies.