San Antonio area high school athletes donate toys to children in need | Forever Family

SAN ANTONIO — Athletes from several school districts in the San Antonio area came together to make the Christmas of children in need by donating toys.

A local non-profit hold the annual toy drive for kids in foster care and those awaiting adoption.

Students said that life is about more than just them and that we are meant to give back to others.

"It's more than just football, it's helping others and making an impact in other people's lives," Evan McCall said. "We're not put on this earth for ourselves, we're here to make an impact to make an impact to others. That's our job."