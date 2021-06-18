District 1 City Councilman Mario Bravo strives for 'compassionate' response to homelessness

The Days Inn off East Houston Street will be turned into a homeless shelter following majority approval by the San Antonio City Council on Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO — An assortment of trash, clothes, and a lone pillow surround the District 1 Field Office in San Antonio.

It’s a bothersome sight for some residents of the Dellview neighborhood, including Inocencio Chavez, who says he’s fearful and fed up.

“That’s where they’re doing all of their necessities. They’re using it like a toilet. They’re having sex and doing drugs and I have my grandchildren at home, and they can’t get near the fence,” Chavez said.

Previous District 1 Councilman Roberto Trevino allowed unhoused individuals to reside outside the facility where they received services and counseling.

Mario Bravo is now the new District 1 city councilman, whose mission is to tackle the homelessness issue across San Antonio through what he says is a more coordinated approach.

“We want to work on permanent solutions and so the best way we’re going to do that is by working with all the experienced professionals who work in this base. People who offer mental health counseling, people who offer drug addiction counseling, people who are operating shelters,” Bravo said.

The San Antonio City Council approved on Thursday plans to convert the Days Inn downtown into a homeless shelter.

A variety of services will be provided to homeless people at the more than 40-bed motel during a one-year leasing period. SAMMinistries and the city are partnering on this effort.

Bravo hopes the city opens the doors for public input in the future.

“I had questions about the process of how we came to that decision and whether that’s the best use of our resources at this time but at the end of the day I said, 'Look I just got on this train, I’m not going to pull the emergency brake,'” Bravo said.

Bravo noted he’s working with organization leaders and San Antonio residents to devise long-term solutions.

Maria Turvin is the founder of Anawana Herbolarious, an organization that helps low-income and homeless people in several ways.

The group aids the shelterless population with a host of resources, including medical services and connections to city-aid.

Turvin looks forward to meeting Bravo.

“I know politics and campaign is one thing. For me, it’s actions,” Turvin said.