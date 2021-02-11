Woman shot in the face during attempted carjacking at Alamo Quarry store, SAPD says

Police said the victim was leaving Whole Foods when a man tried to steal her car. When she refused the suspect shot her, but she's in stable condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was shot in the face during an apparent robbery attempt at a store in Alamo Quarry Tuesday night, police said.

Police at the scene said that the female victim in her 20s was inside her vehicle at the Whole Foods on Basse Road when a man with a gun attempted to steal her car and shot her once, with the bullet exiting her cheek.

"Thank goodness it's not life threatening," an officer said, noting the victim was at a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said the suspect fled on foot, and officers gave chase and apprehended him.