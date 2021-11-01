Three people shot and injured in drive-by shooting on west side, SAPD says

An unknown vehicle heading west on Laurel St. near Zarzamora opened fire on the three victims before backing out and fleeing, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — Police said two men and a woman were shot and injured on the city's west side Monday night.

SAPD officers at the scene said that an unknown sedan heading west on Laurel St. near Zarzamora stopped and opened fire on the three victims before backing out and fleeing.

Police said the woman is in critical condition and the two men have been upgraded to stable. They said that it's unclear if the victims were targeted. Details are limited as they continue their investigation.