SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery after she allegedly robbed her former boyfriend using a kitchen knife earlier this month.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Jasmin Centeno was staying on the victim's couch "since she did not have a place to stay" when, in the early hours of August 3, they began verbally arguing. Centeno then allegedly "grabbed a kitchen knife and started swinging the knife and attempting to cut the victim," but he was able to avoid it.

RELATED: 'Wedding crasher' wanted | Why investigators fear there may be more victims

RELATED: Former San Antonio guard sentenced to more than 3 years in prison for attempted contraband scheme

Centeno told the victim to "give me your money," and ended up taking off with $150 as well as his cell phone and rent check, the affidavit states.

Centeno was taken into custody shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday.