SAN ANTONIO — A 38-year-old former Central Texas Detention Facility – G.E.O. employee will spend more than three years in a federal prison, a judge said Tuesday.

Jewel Roberto Jefferson was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison for attempting to provide contraband to inmates inside the federal detention facility, authorities announced. According to a release, U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez ordered that Jefferson be placed on supervised release for a period of three years after completing his prison term.

Last year, Jefferson pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to provide contraband in prison. He admitted that he agreed to smuggle meth and heroin into the facility. Authorities said he agreed to give it to a detainee for $1,000. Jefferson was arrested in November 2017 when officials said he accepted payment for the drugs, but he never brought the contraband in.

