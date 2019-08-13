SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo City is experiencing its sixth day in a row of 100-degree heat, and it's looking like the hot temperatures are here to stay, even with a slight chance of rain around the corner.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Tuesday with highs in the 101 to 107 range throughout the South Texas area.

There is a slight chance of cooler temperatures Wednesday and Thursday, with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Even if the grass soaks up some rainwater, the highs remain in the upper 90s and are back into the 100s by the weekend.

CPS Energy reported a new all-time peak for energy use, reaching 74,531 Mega Watts. For reference, 1 MW is enough to power 200 homes for one hour during the hottest part of a Texas summer day, according to the energy company.

Customers are encouraged to take action by reducing their energy use between 3 and 7 p.m., which is the hottest part of the day.

Some tips include:

Set thermostats between 78-80 degrees and bump it up a few degrees when away from home

Use fans in occupied rooms

Turn off all lights and appliances, and unplug electronic equipment when not in use

Close blinds and drapes in rooms that get direct sun

Discontinue the use of appliances such as the dishwasher, washer and dryer during peak hours

Grill outside in the evening instead of using the stove or oven

Schools around San Antonio were without Air Conditioning Monday, and the issue continued on Tuesday with Burbank High School, according to a parent and teacher.

With fans blowing hot air in the 80+ degree classrooms, parents were outraged that kids had to experience the heat.

