SAN ANTONIO — A documented member of the Mexican Mafia is back behind bars after allegedly punching a deputy and running into a drainage tunnel to escape authorities.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Joseph Garcia, 39, reported to a probation office earlier today. During the course of the visit, officers learned that Garcia was wanted on a felony charge and had a warrant for his arrest.

Probation officers called deputies to arrest Garcia, but when he saw the deputies approaching, Garcia began to walk away. He then punched a deputy several times in the face before running from the location.

Salazar said Garcia ran under a bridge and into a drainage tunnel. He made it about 50 or 60 feet into the tunnel before he was arrested.

EMS treated Garcia for an asthma attack and a twisted ankle.

He is considered to be a 'violent offender,' according to Sheriff Salazar.

Garcia was wanted for felon in possession of a firearm but now faces charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer and evading arrest on foot.

