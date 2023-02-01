Man wanted for violent sexual assault now behind bars

San Antonio police said Tyron Eads forced his way into the victim's home and then sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

SAN ANTONIO — A man wanted in connection to a series of violent crimes is now off the streets.

Tyron Eads has been arrested on armed robbery charges, and the 20-year-old is also facing aggravated sexual assault charges after an attack that happened in November.

The 39-year-old victim told police she was brutally attacked, then held at gunpoint and sexually assaulted in her own home.

According to an arrest warrant, just moments before the violent attack, the victim took a photo of who she said was her attacker. That photo just part of the evidence that eventually led police to Tyron Eads.

The attack happened on November 23 when police say Eads approached the 39-year-old woman at her east-side home.

According to that warrant, police said Eads forced his way inside the victim’s home, then physically and sexually assaulted the woman who was later able to escape out the back door.

Police said when they responded to the call for help, the woman was “badly beaten” and was taken to a hospital.

Investigators reviewed home surveillance video that captured images of the suspect running away carrying a gun. The victim also gave police a description of her attacker, including a tattoo of the name “Alicia” on his arm.

Eads is also being charged with an armed car-jacking that happened on December 19.

Eads was arrested on December 28 after police said two other “violent aggravated robberies.”

According to an arrest warrant, Eads was driving a stolen car believed to be the victim’s from the car-jacking incident. When questioned, investigators said Eads later admitted to stealing that car.

Officers also found a gun in the car, but no word yet if the handgun is the same weapon used in the armed robberies and aggravated sexual assault.

Police said at first, Eads denied sexually assaulting the woman, but after investigators showed Eads the photo and video taken from the victim’s home, Eads confessed to the violent attack.

Eads is also facing two other charges for the armed robberies that happened last week.