Toddler caught in crossfire of shoot-out on northeast side

The boy is at University Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Officers from the San Antonio Police Department said he was shot in the leg and had a few cuts on his head. A sergeant at the scene said it happened at the Artisan at Salado Creek Apartments just after 10 p.m.

Investigators said a woman and her three kids were sitting in a car, getting ready to go home after visiting family. That's when two cars pulled up behind her and began shooting at each other.

Police say a newborn, 5-year-old and the 3-year-old were in the car with their mother when the shooting started. Only the 3-year-old boy was hurt. Officers believe the cuts on the child came from glass or being grazed by a bullet.

The mother told officers she didn't know who started shooting or why. A bullet also hit one of the buildings at the apartment complex.