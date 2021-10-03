One injured after shooting on the northeast side, police say

When police arrived on the scene, they say a woman was outside with other neighbors and told police she shot a man in self-defense.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times in what police say was a domestic disturbance Saturday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance at the Hilltop at Shavano Apartments in the 17200 block of Shavano Ranch Road, police say.

When police arrived on the scene, they say a woman was outside with other neighbors and told police she shot a man in self-defense.

Police said the victim who was found inside the apartment was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim has sense been listed as being stable.