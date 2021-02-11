Woman shoots husband at northeast-side home after fighting throughout the day, police say

The shooting happened once the husband returned from going to a bar just after midnight, investigators said. He was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in jail accused of shooting her husband. The man was shot early Tuesday morning at their home on the northeast side.

Police said the couple had been fighting throughout the day. Then when the husband returned to their home on Donely Place after being at a bar, things escalated, they said.

According to officers, at some point, the woman pulled a gun and shot the man in the leg. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.