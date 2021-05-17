Gunman opens fire on teenager walking home on northwest side

The shooting happened on Chase Hill Boulevard at the Maverick Creek Villas apartments near Loop 1604 and Babcock Road around 1 a.m. on Monday. The suspects got away.

SAN ANTONIO — A gunman opened fire early Monday morning – attacking a teenager who was walking to his home on the northwest side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the suspect shot a 19-year-old in the leg.

The shooting happened on Chase Hill Boulevard at the Maverick Creek Villas apartments near Loop 1604 and Babcock Road around 1 a.m. Investigators said the victim was visiting friends who live there, and was walking to his own apartment down the street when someone started shooting.

They said he was hit in the calf and brought to University Hospital in stable condition. The suspects ran away and SAPD's Eagle helicopter searched the area, but officers couldn't find them.

The man told police he didn't know who shot him or anything that would have led up to the shooting.