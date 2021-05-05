Reward offered in case of jogger killed on northwest side

Up to $5,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the suspect (or suspects) in Sunday's deadly hit and run accident.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are trying to track down whoever killed a jogger on the northwest side early Saturday morning. Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and location of the suspect(s).

According to the San Antonio Police Department, Lisa Rosenstein, 53, died when someone hit her and failed to stop and render aid along the access road of the 4300 block of North Loop 1604 West, just west of Northwest Military Highway on the edge of Shavano Park.

On Wednesday morning, police released more information about the search. They said the accident happened around 7:17 a.m. on Sunday on the south side of Loop 1604. Investigators believe a light-colored 2012 to 2014 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on the access road and struck Rosenstein. The vehicle should have significant damage to the right front head light area and could have a damaged or missing passenger mirror.

The Facebook group called San Antonio RoadRunners shared a post about Rosenstein – asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to the San Antonio RoadRunners Club or by donating new running shoes. They can be dropped off at 7334 Blanco Road, Suite #200. The contact person is Dorthy, who can be reached at (210) 341-8097.

If you have information about Rosenstein's death that can help with the investigation, please contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Public Information Office at (210) 207-7579 or San Antonio Crime Stoppers. To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

According to Rosenstein's obituary, she was "active in her children’s schools, the community, the NY Roadrunners, and her synagogues, Congregation Rodfei Sholom and Congregation Beth El. She became a long-distance runner and took great pride in having completed 27 marathons in the last few years, her all-time favorite being the New York Marathon."