SAPD: Teen diagnosed with intellectual disability missing since Monday

Authorities say Yvonne Perez, 17, was last seen on the 3100 block of West Avenue this week.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police officials are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who they say went missing Monday afternoon on the northwest side, and whose disappearance they believe "poses a credible threat to her own health and safety."

According to SAPD, Yvonne Perez stands 4 feet 11; weighs about 127 pounds; has brown hair and brown eyes; and was last seen wearing a green camo hoodie, Adidas-branded jogger pants and black slides footwear. SAPD also says Perez is diagnosed with an intellectual disability.

Perez was last seen sometime between 4 and 4:30 p.m. Monday along the 3100 block of West Avenue. SAPD believes she's on foot.

If you have any information as to her whereabouts, you're urged to contact SAPD at (210)207-7660.