Mother of three shot and killed in apartment complex on northwest side, suspect in custody

San Antonio police have arrested Darryl Johnson for the murder of Romona Rodriguez. A GoFundMe has been started to raise money for funeral expenses.

SAN ANTONIO — On Sunday, May 2, the San Antonio Police Department responded to a call for a shooting in progress at the Oak Hills Village Apartments on Babcock in the Medical Center. When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old mother of three Romona Rodriguez dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police records, her roommate told police Romona and the suspect – Darryl Johnson – had an argument prior to the shooting over Johnson stealing a cell phone and chargers. Johnson’s arrest affidavit states that the roommate began banging on neighbor’s doors looking for help after Johnson had fired several shots. During the argument, Johnson and Romona exited the apartment. That’s when the roommate heard Romona say to Johnson, “You don’t have to do this,” followed by several gunshots.

Police said Johnson left the location, along with a second unidentified individual, in a vehicle. A vehicle matching the description of the one Johnson left in was in a major accident near the apartment complex. Officers responding to the scene of the crash were told by witnesses the two individuals ran from the location, and the description of the suspects matched those of Johnson and the second individual. Shortly after crash, the San Antonio Police Department responded to a third call for a man stealing a golf cart that was later found unoccupied.

While questioning Romona’s roommate, Johnson returned to the location and was identified as the shooter. As officers were arresting Johnson, they noticed he was injured. Johnson claimed he had scraped his knee a few day prior, then told police he “had a bullet in his leg due to him being shot.”

EMS transported him, and investigators with SAPD’s CSI unit collected Johnson’s clothing to verify if he had recently fired a weapon. Investigators found at least 11 bullet casings, and several other live rounds that were taken into evidence.

Johnson has a criminal history dating as far back as 2010 in Bexar County. In March, he was arrested for resisting arrest and evading arrest and released on bond. In October of 2020, he was arrested for possessing a weapon as a felon, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. In 2012, Johnson entered a guilty plea for theft between $1,500 to $20,000 and sent to prison.