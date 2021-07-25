Suspect still on the run after leading police on chase

When Wilson County deputies tried to pull the truck over, the suspect took off.

SAN ANTONIO — A suspect is still on the run after evading law enforcement Saturday night, authorities said.

Around 11 p.m. the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a pursuit coming in from Wilson County.

BSCO Sgt. said that BCSO was asked by Wilson County to assist in the pursuit. The suspect ended up crashing in the area of FM 1516 and FM 1346.

When the suspect crashed, the suspect fled from the scene and Wilson County Sheriffs were unable to see where the suspect fled --- DPS helicopter and BCSO K9 units arrived on scene and searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.