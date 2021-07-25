Man injured after being shot in chest

Police say the suspect fled the scene but no other information was released.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after being shot overnight Sunday, police said.

Around 1 a.m. the Converse Police Department and Converse Fire Department responded to a shooting in the 8000 block of Cantura Mills.

CPD said an 18-year-old man was shot in the chest and transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspects possibly fled the scene in a vehicle but police said they are unable to provide much more information on the incident as it is an active investigation.