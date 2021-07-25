Man injured after being shot in chest

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after being shot overnight Sunday, police said.
Around 1 a.m. the Converse Police Department and Converse Fire Department responded to a shooting in the 8000 block of Cantura Mills.
CPD said an 18-year-old man was shot in the chest and transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.
The suspects possibly fled the scene in a vehicle but police said they are unable to provide much more information on the incident as it is an active investigation.
Converse Detectives made the location to conduct their investigation. No other injuries were reported. No other details were provided.