Family and friends gather to honor missing H-E-B employee on her 75th birthday

It's been more than 10 years since Pauline Diaz went missing. She was last seen leaving her H-E-B shift on the afternoon of Dec. 7, 2010.

SAN ANTONIO — Family members gathered on Saturday afternoon to honor Pauline Diaz on what would be her 75th birthday.

Diaz has been missing since Dec. 7, 2010, when she was last seen leaving H-E-B on SE Military Drive and Goliad Road as her shift came to an end.

"She lived life to the fullest and she was a very family(-oriented) person," said Juanita Diaz, Pauline's daughter.

Juanita said her mom worked at the H-E-B on SE Military and Goliad for about five years, making tortillas. Every year since her disappearance, Juanita has set up outside the store on her mother's birthday, as well as the anniversary of Pauline's disappearance, in search for answers.

"I'm not going to stop searching for her and putting her out there so the public can see that she's still missing," Juanita said.

Pauline's estranged husband, Pedro Ruiz, is a person of interest in the case. Her truck was found in Wilson County on a road leading back to her home, but according to local law enforcement, no arrests have been made.

Her family said Pauline was in the middle of getting a divorce from Ruiz when she disappeared.

"It's a never-ending journey that we're going through," Juanita said.

Earlier this year, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searched for Pauline after receiving an anonymous tip from a man who remembered seeing a mound of dirt that could have been a shallow grave. BCSO said the man had seen the pile of dirt around the time of Pauline's disappearance, but had been wary to come forward.

Deputies were unable to find her body.

"She wants to be found and we need to bring her home already," Juanita said.

Her family says they are maintaining hope, and ask anyone with information to come forward.