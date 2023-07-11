Stephen Clare indicted for murder after attacking family, killing baby daughter

Clare was the former spouse of 28-year-old, Mariah Gardner, who was shot during the April incident.

SAN ANTONIO — Stephen Michael Clare has been indicted by a Bexar County grand jury for capital murder, attempted capital murder and aggravated assault charges after he allegedly carried out a deadly family violence attack on April 10, according to court documents.

Clare has remained in jail after a judge denied him the possibility of being released on bail in May. He is accused of killing his baby daughter, 11-month-old Willow Clare, in a north-side neighborhood near Alamo Heights.

Court records indicate the indictment was handed down on June 29.

The Bexar County medical examiner said the baby died from stab wounds hours after police say the family was attacked by Clare.

Willow's sister, 2-year-old girl Rosalie Clare, also suffered stab wounds and was released from the hospital more than two weeks after the attack.

Clare was the former spouse of 28-year-old Mariah Gardner, who was also shot during the incident and released from the hospital over a week later, the hospital told KENS 5.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said it's too early to determine if his office will pursue the death penalty against Clare.

"We have an internal process where our capital crimes committee reviews every capital murder case to decide whether we will seek the death penalty," Gonzales said in the statement. "Since this case is only recently indicted, it is too early to predict whether our office will seek the death penalty.”

