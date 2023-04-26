2-year-old girl injured in family violence attack near Alamo Heights released from hospital

The family has also planned a memorial service for an 11-month-old baby who died after the assault.

SAN ANTONIO — Two weeks after she was hurt alongside her mother and baby sister in a vicious family violence attack in north San Antonio, 2-year-old Rosalie Alice Clare was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Her mother confirmed the development to KENS 5 Wednesday evening, saying, "We are both healing well."

The Bexar County medical examiner said Rosalie's baby sister, however, died from stab wounds in the hours after police say the family was attacked by 50-year-old Stephen Clare along the 500 block of Robinhood Place.

Willow Clare was set to celebrate her first birthday on April 13; now, a public memorial service for her has been set for 10:30 a.m. on May 3 at St. David's Episcopal Church.

Stephen Clare remains jailed on bonds totaling $2 million as of Wednesday evening. He is scheduled for an initial court appearance on May 10.

If he were to be released before that date, Clare would have to be GPS-monitored, on house arrest and prohibited from contacting the victims, among other conditions set by a judge earlier this month.

---

